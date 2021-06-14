Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $9.07 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000. Ultra Clean makes up approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.36% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 643.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $5,725,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

