Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,180 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.69% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,439. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

