Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $6.62 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. 27,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

