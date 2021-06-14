Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. First Financial Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

