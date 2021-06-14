Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.93. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

