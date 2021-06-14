Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 134,064 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,064 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.63% of nLIGHT worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

