Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 5,345 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.55% of SiTime worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.17. 2,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,289. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

