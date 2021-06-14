Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axonics by 545.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 60.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,478. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

