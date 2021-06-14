Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,000. NuVasive makes up approximately 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.45% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NuVasive by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NuVasive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 171,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NuVasive by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,311. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

