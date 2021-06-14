Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 178,065 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.27% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 43,544 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 163.6% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

SANM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 4,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,307. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

