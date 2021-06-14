Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 19,475 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 390,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. 10,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

