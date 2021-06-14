Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 66,515 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,515 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,353. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

