Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PENN stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
