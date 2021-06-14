Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.