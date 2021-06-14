Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,075. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.