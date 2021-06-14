Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $6.35 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 725,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.39. 20,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,045. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

