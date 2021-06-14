Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

