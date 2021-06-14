Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

