Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.24% of Kornit Digital worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,369. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 575.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.