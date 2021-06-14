Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Allegiant Travel worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

