Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Allegiant Travel worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
