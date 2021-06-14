Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Hits $377.54 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $377.54 million and $23.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00007509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022749 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002934 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,238,465 coins and its circulating supply is 128,308,197 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

