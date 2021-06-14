Litecoin Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $179.77 or 0.00443548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.00 billion and $2.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.