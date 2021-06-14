LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.80% of LKQ worth $230,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

