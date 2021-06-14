Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $701,041.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $701,041.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,098,819 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.