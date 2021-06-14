LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,450.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00153112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00648463 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

