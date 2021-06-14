Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.