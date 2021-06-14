LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LON LMP opened at GBX 237.39 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 692.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.40 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

