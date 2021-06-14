Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

