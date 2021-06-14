Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.25

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 35837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

