Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.23 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 13% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $376.71 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.