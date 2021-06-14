Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00163295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00188529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01030562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.96 or 0.99683844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

