Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded to Sell at R. F. Lafferty

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 67.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

RIDE stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 431,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,740,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $22,909,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

