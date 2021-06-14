Lossless Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.95 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,136 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.