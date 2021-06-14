Lotto Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Lotto has a total market cap of $78.04 million and $224,120.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00427618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars.

