Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.81 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

