Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,781. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

