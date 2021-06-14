LuaSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,110.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $37,110.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,716,194 coins and its circulating supply is 90,023,221 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.