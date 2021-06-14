LuaSwap (LUA) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $22,465.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,736,218 coins and its circulating supply is 90,054,960 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.