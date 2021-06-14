Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $887,794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,426,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,226. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.