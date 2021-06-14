Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,738,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.