LunchMoney Market Cap Hits $460,232.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $460,232.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084446 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

