Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.77. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.39.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

