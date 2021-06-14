Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LUNMF stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

