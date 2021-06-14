Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.60

Shares of Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.60 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 170616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market cap of £920.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Lxi Reit’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Lxi Reit Company Profile (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

