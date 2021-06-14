Lympo Price Down 7.9% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Lympo has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $180,107.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084446 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

