Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 5.2%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 5,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

