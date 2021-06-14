Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MCESF opened at $2.32 on Monday. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

