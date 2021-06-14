MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of MacroGenics worth $184,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.