Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $136.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

