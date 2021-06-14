Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $390.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $177.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.70. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

