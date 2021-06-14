Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $355,956.17 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00788745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.08 or 0.07911910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.